Parties offer competing views on how to shape Washington Voting Rights Act

By Lindsay Peyton

The Washington Voting Rights Act seems simple enough on the surface.

The measure aims to empower voters -- and ensure they feel represented in local elections.

Most of the state employs at-large voting systems, which often discriminate against minorities. The Washington Voting Rights Act would allow cities to switch to a district-based system.



Both Democrats and Republicans agree there is a need for reform – but each party has introduced a different bill on the issue.

State Senator Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way, introduced two bills – SB5067 and SB5068, while State Senator Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, and State Representative Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, are offering a competing proposal, HB 1800 and SB 5267.

The bills are currently in the Rules Committee.

There are a number of differences between the two. For example, the Democrats’ bill would give cities eight months to change their voting system, while the Republican option would require 18 months.

Miloscia argues that major changes are needed in the bill Gregerson and Hunt are sponsoring.

“That bill has some serious flaws in it,” he said. “And that’ s the reason why it hasn’ t passed. The bill they presented has no standards, no criteria for discrimination.

”Miloscia said cities and counties will feel “guilt until proven innocent”– and he is concerned about the influence of lawsuits on redistricting.

“In politics, the most contentious issue is who gets to draw the party line of the district,”he said.

He said the first step is to determine how to define polarization and discrimination.

“Why don’ t we set up criteria so we know who is guilty and who is innocent?” he asked. “How do we get the government closer to the citizens they represent? Can we have a process where people can talk about this?

Miloscia said he has been working on a voting rights act for four or five years.

“How do we get voters to increase their participation and vote more often,” he asked. “I’ m a big advocate for that -- versus getting in fights where it’ s more about lawyers making money and winning lawsuits.

”Gregerson has also seen several drafts of voting rights bills.

“This bill has been coming forward for years,” she said.

She said her constituents are ready for a change.

“They want to know, if there are better ways to do things, why are you still continuing to use the same formula you’ ve used in the past?” she said.

Gregerson wonders why the Washington Voting Rights Act has become a party issue.

“It shouldn’t be,” she said.

She believes that if her bill passed, local districts would reap the benefits.

“When entities don’ t support something like the Voting Rights Act, then I think the reality is they’ re saying, ‘ The status quo works for me,’’’ she said.

She recommends that state residents look at others that have already passed similar legislation, like California.

“We’ re not paving the way for something that’ s totally new,” she said. “This is happening – and it’ s making communities better. It’ s allowing people to become more involved politically.

”Gregerson also encourages residents to contact their representatives at all levels – from school board to state senators – to get them to support this measure.

“Look to see who’ s voting and ask them why,” she said. “Now is the time to ask questions. Is my government doing what I want to do – and is it proactive or reactive? This is a proactive measure.

”Gregerson believes passing the act is imperative. “The color of people’ s faces -- and the gender -- of elected bodies are very predictable,” she said. “If we want to get closer to truly representing our communities, maybe it’ s time to quit walking and start running.”