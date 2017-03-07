Hit and run at Chase Bank

Reaching out to a librarian – for a gunshot wound

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, a man walked into Boulevard Park library, 12015 Rosenberg Ave S, with a gunshot wound in his stomach. He was not able to identify a suspect – and was transported to Harborview to receive medical care.

Robbery in the Thriftway parking lot

A college student from Vietnam, currently residing on the 12000 block of Rosenburg Ave, was robbed of his backpack by a suspect carrying a handgun around noon on Monday, Feb. 27.

Hit and run at Chase Bank

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, a silver 2003 Chevrolet Malibu hit the side of the ATM drive-through wall at Chase Bank, 222 SW 150 St. The driver took off and fled.

Came in through the front window

A woman residing on the 700 block of SW 156 St. was fast asleep when an unknown suspect snuck through a front window and stole her purse. She reported the theft at 10 a.m. the following morning, Monday, Feb. 27.

Missing items at the Marriot

A guest at the Marriot hotel, located on 3201 S. 176 St, fell asleep before remembering to close the sliding door to the pool -- and woke up to discover a missing bag and laptop. The burglary was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Robbery at Metro bus stop

At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, a victim was punched, kicked and robbed of a wallet at a Metro bus shelter, located on the 12300 block of Ambaum Blvd.

Love hurts – and steals

A woman’s boyfriend hit and strangled her just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 21. He also stole her purse, before fleeing her home located on the 1400 block of SW 124 St.

A bomb in the porta-potty

Officers investigated a bombing of a portable toilet and mailboxes on the 15400 block of 21 Ave SW around midnight on Monday, Feb. 20. The suspect used both commercially made explosives and improvised devices.

