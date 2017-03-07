Hit and run at Chase Bank
Reaching out to a librarian – for a gunshot wound
Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, a man walked into Boulevard Park library, 12015 Rosenberg Ave S, with a gunshot wound in his stomach. He was not able to identify a suspect – and was transported to Harborview to receive medical care.
Robbery in the Thriftway parking lot
A college student from Vietnam, currently residing on the 12000 block of Rosenburg Ave, was robbed of his backpack by a suspect carrying a handgun around noon on Monday, Feb. 27.
Hit and run at Chase Bank
At 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, a silver 2003 Chevrolet Malibu hit the side of the ATM drive-through wall at Chase Bank, 222 SW 150 St. The driver took off and fled.
Came in through the front window
A woman residing on the 700 block of SW 156 St. was fast asleep when an unknown suspect snuck through a front window and stole her purse. She reported the theft at 10 a.m. the following morning, Monday, Feb. 27.
Missing items at the Marriot
A guest at the Marriot hotel, located on 3201 S. 176 St, fell asleep before remembering to close the sliding door to the pool -- and woke up to discover a missing bag and laptop. The burglary was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
Robbery at Metro bus stop
At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, a victim was punched, kicked and robbed of a wallet at a Metro bus shelter, located on the 12300 block of Ambaum Blvd.
Love hurts – and steals
A woman’s boyfriend hit and strangled her just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 21. He also stole her purse, before fleeing her home located on the 1400 block of SW 124 St.
A bomb in the porta-potty
Officers investigated a bombing of a portable toilet and mailboxes on the 15400 block of 21 Ave SW around midnight on Monday, Feb. 20. The suspect used both commercially made explosives and improvised devices.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.