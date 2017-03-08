April K. Fait

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound offers reward for information on fatal hit and run in Burien

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you $1000.00 cash for any information that leads to the arrest and charge of the suspect(s) responsible for the Hit & Run death of victim APRIL FAIT. Friends and Family of the victim are offering an additional $ 2,000.00 cash to help solve this case.

The victim April Fait, 73 years of age, was struck by a hit & run driver on Friday evening, February 24, 2017 at approximately 7 pm and died at the scene. The victim was crossing South 152nd to enter the Highline Performing Arts Center located at 401 S. 152nd St. in Burien, WA. She was walking over to see her grandchild perform in a musical production at the Performing Arts Center.

The victim, April Fait, works for the Highline School District and was looking forward to retirement. The suspect vehicle in this case is described as a newer silver or grey sedan with damage to the right front portion of the vehicle. At this time there is no physical description of the suspect(s) and the vehicle involved has not been recovered.



IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION CALL THE CRIME STOPPER HOTLINE @1-800-222-TIPS

ALL CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL AND ALL CALLERS REMAIN ANONYMOUS