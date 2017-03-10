photo courtesy of City of Burien

Left to right: Fred Jarrett, Senior Deputy County Executive, Steve Armstrong, Burien City Councilmember Julia Patterson, former member of the Metropolitan King County Council, Washington State Senate Dave Upthegrove, King County Councilmember and Kevin Brown, Director, King County Parks and Recreation Division

Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of the Lake to Sound Trail

On Friday March 10, King County, City of SeaTac and Burien leaders celebrated with a ribbon cutting the completion of the first segment of the Lake to Sound Trail, which will connect communities from the southern end of Lake Washington to Puget Sound in south King County:

The ceremony highlighted the completion of the first 1.5-mile-long segment of King County’s Lake to Sound Trail – a 16-mile-long non-motorized recreational corridor.

The trail provides an alternative to motorized transportation for walkers, runners, commuters and others, stretching from Renton at the southern end of Lake Washington to Puget Sound in Des Moines.



King County Senior Deputy Executive Fred Jarrett was joined by King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, former Councilmember Julia Patterson, and members of the SeaTac and Burien city councils.