Shoplifting, Assault, Motor Vehicle
On 03/09/2017, Officers were dispatched to 400 Costco Drive after receiving a report of two adult
males that were shoplifting. When officers attempted to contact the suspects, one fled while the
remaining suspect began to fight with the responding officer. That suspect was taken into custody.
The second suspect was pursued on foot from the business by the other responding officer. The
suspect ran towards a row of gas pumps nearby and proceeded to enter a vehicle that was
unattended and running. The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.
Officers pursued the vehicle for several blocks where the suspect ultimately abandoned the vehicle
and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the suspect who was combative, officers
took the suspect into custody.
Both suspects were booked into jail on multiple charges.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.