Shoplifting, Assault, Motor Vehicle

On 03/09/2017, Officers were dispatched to 400 Costco Drive after receiving a report of two adult

males that were shoplifting. When officers attempted to contact the suspects, one fled while the

remaining suspect began to fight with the responding officer. That suspect was taken into custody.

The second suspect was pursued on foot from the business by the other responding officer. The

suspect ran towards a row of gas pumps nearby and proceeded to enter a vehicle that was

unattended and running. The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Officers pursued the vehicle for several blocks where the suspect ultimately abandoned the vehicle

and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the suspect who was combative, officers

took the suspect into custody.



Both suspects were booked into jail on multiple charges.