Family of murder victim offer $10,000 for information
Summary-(Burien) Family members of murder victim Timothy Hovey are offering $10,000 for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. Hovey, 27, was shot on September 4th after he walked away from a party at a house in the area of S128th St and 22nd Ave S. (Case#C16045227)
Story- Timothy Hovey was a JBLM soldier who was a month from deploying when he was shot and killed. Hovey had been at the party with friends when he decided to go for a walk. His friends found him a couple of blocks away lying on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Harborview Hospital.
In addition to the $10,000 offered by the family, Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that will help solve the case. If you have information about this case you can call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Sergeant Cindi West
King County Sheriff's Office
Media Relations
Cell-206-255-0778
Twitter-KingcosoPIO
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.