Woman assaulted in White Center

Summary-(White Center) a 55 year old woman was severely beaten in White Center early Thursday morning. She was taken to Harborview with critical injuries. Police arrested a 21 year old man in connection with the assault.

Story- Around 2:20 Thursday morning police received a call of a woman being beaten in the 9600 block of 15 Ave SW. A witness told police a man had been seen running from the area of the crime.

When police arrived they found the woman, 55, with severe injuries to her body and head. Evidence at the scene also indicated that she may have been sexually assaulted. Deputies canvassed the area and detained a suspect near SW 102nd and 16 Ave SW. The man had blood on his shoes and bloody footprints at the crime scene matched his shoes.

Medics transported the victim to Harborview Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Police believe she may be transient or homeless.

The suspect, a 21 year old Tukwila man, was booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Assault 1, Rape and Indecent Liberties. It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Sergeant Cindi West

King County Sheriff's Office

Media Relations

Cell-206-255-0778

Twitter-KingcosoPIO

