Kicking in the front door

Roommate, armed and dangerous

A 58 year-old Burien man was arrested for shooting his roommate early in the morning on Monday, March 6 at their house, located on the 13000 block of Occidental Ave S. The victim, a 38 year-old man, was taken to Harborview with at least one gunshot wound to the head. The case is under investigation, and the suspect was booked into the King County Jail.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, a woman residing on the 2700 block of S 125 Place was robbed. The suspect kicked open her front door and stole a number of pieces of jewelry, as well as $3,000 cash. Armed Robbery at Shorewood Grocer

Three males robbed Shorewood Grocer, 10455 26 Ave SW, at gunpoint around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. The suspects stole money and fled in an unknown direction.

Burglary at Goodwill

A suspect broke into the window at Goodwill, 1031 SW 128 St. to steal bicycles. The commercial burglary was reported at 2 a.m. on Friday, March 3.



Shooting among the strikes and spares

An unknown person shot a firearm at Roxbury Lanes, 2823 SW Roxbury St, around noon on Thursday, March 2, hitting the north side of the building.

Not honoring thy father and mother

A male suspect injured his father, mother and brother, assaulting them in their home located on the 11000 block of 18 Ave SW. The crime was reported around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Award offered for help with arrest of suspect in hit and run case

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash award for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for the hit and run accident resulting in the death of April Fait. Friends and family of the victim are offering an additional $2,000 cash award to solve the case. Fait, 73, was struck around 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and died on the scene. She was crossing South 152 St, heading to the Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S. 152 St in Burien, on her way to watch her grandchild perform in a musical production. Fait was an employee of Highline School District. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or grey sedan with a damaged front end. Calls may be made to 1-

800-222-TIPS (8477). The case number is C17009689. All calls are confidential, and callers remain anonymous. Tips may also be sent online at www.P3TIPS.com.

