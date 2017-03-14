Sports Roundup for 3-13-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, March 11

Boys soccer

Kennedy 3, Chief Sealth 2

The homestanding Lancers turned back the Seahawks in high-scoring preseason action Saturday.

West Seattle 1, Mountlake Terrace 0

West Seattle blanked Mountlake Terrace in a Saturday non-league match.



Friday, March 10



Chief Sealth 4, Mariner 2

Homestanding Mariner took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second Friday before the Seahawks came storming back with four in the top of the sixth and held on to win the non-league game.

Nik Turcinek threw all seven inning for the win for Chief Sealth, striking out four.

Evan Moe hit 1-for-3 with a double for the Seahawks and Kyler Gaither drove in three runs and was hit by a pitch.