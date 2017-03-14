Sportswatch for the week of March 8-14
Sports events worth keeping an eye on
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
High schools
Fastpitch softball
Chief Sealth opens its season with a 4 p.m. visit to Mariner this Friday and hosts Vashon Island at the same time Tuesday.
Kennedy plays in a jamboree on Mercer Island Saturday and Seattle Christian hosts Seattle Prep for a 4 p.m. game Monday before visiting Washington at the same time Tuesday.
Evergreen will host Tyee at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
Chief Sealth and Seattle Lutheran both play in a 2 p.m. Wednesday jamboree at Meadowbrook, then Chief Sealth goes to Mariner for 4 p.m. action Friday, hosts Eisenhower at 12 p.m. Saturday, goes to Cleveland at 4 p.m. Monday and hosts Vashon Island at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
West Seattle visits Seattle Prep at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Steve Cox in White Center and hosts Thomas Jefferson at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Kennedy hosts a jamboree at 1 p.m. Saturday and Tyee visits Mount Rainier at 4 p.m. Monday before going to Franklin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kennedy also plays Bonney Lake at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pacific Lutheran University.
Seattle Christian goes to Auburn at 6 p.m. Monday.
Boys soccer
Chief Sealth goes to Kennedy Catholic's field for a 12 p.m. game Saturday and West Seattle travels to Mountlake Terrace at 1 p.m. that day. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Chief Sealth host Blanchet and West Seattle gets a visit from Seattle Prep.
Mount Rainier is at Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Monday and Tyee at Kent-Meridian at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Kennedy goes to Archbishop Murphy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Evergreen hosts Tenino at 6 p.m. Monday and Highline entertains Fife at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Seattle Christian gets a 12 p.m. visit from Royal at Kentridge High School on Saturday.
Pros
Sounders
Seattle visits Montreal for a 4 p.m. match Saturday that can be seen on JOEtv.
Mariners
Seattle continues its Cactus League spring training schedule this week, hosting the Cleveland Indians at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners visit the Chicago Cubs at 12:05 p.m. Thursday before hosting them at 12:10 p.m. Friday. The Cincinnati Reds pay a visit at 12:10 p.m. Saturday.
Seattle visits the Los Angeles Angels at 1:10 p.m. Sunday and drop in on the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:05 p.m. Monday before hosting the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
All but Sunday and Monday's games can be seen on ROOT Sports cable television.
Thunderbirds
Seattle hosts the Everett Silvertips for 7:35 p.m. Canadian Hockey League action at the Showare Center in Kent on Friday before visiting the Portland Winterhawks at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Colleges
Husky men
Washington is playing in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, taking on USC at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cougar men
Washington State University is also in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament.
The Cougars play Colorado at 6 p.m. Wednesday/
Husky women
The Huskies are awaiting word from the NCAA tournament as to when they will play next.
Redhawks men
Seattle University plays Utah Valley in a 2 p.m. WAC tournament game Thursday.
Redhawks women
The Lady Redhawks will play Chicago State at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the WAC tournament.
Husky baseball
The University of Washington hosts Indiana State at 6:05 p.m. Friday and 2:05 p.m. Saturday.
Husky fastpitch
Washington gets a 6 p.m. visit from Penn State on Friday and a 3:45 p.m. visit from Minnesota on Saturday.
