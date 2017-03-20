King County Sheriff

Recognize this guy? Call the King County Sheriff immediately at 206-296-3311 or you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Detectives seek SeaTac robbery suspect

information from King County Sheriff

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint last Monday night in SeaTac. The woman was in her parked car when the suspect approached her, pulled a gun and demanded her “stuff.” The suspect took an I-phone from her and fled the scene in a vehicle. (C17012597)

The incident happened last Monday around 8:30pm in the 21200 block of 40 Ave S. The suspect is described as an Asian male in his 30’s, 5’6”to 5’8” tall with a skinny build. He had a thin mustache and was described as having a “small mouth and chin.” He was last seen wearing a Brixton baseball cap, dark colored zip-up jacket and dark jeans. When fleeing he got into the passenger side of a newer white SUV.

If you recognize this suspect please call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

