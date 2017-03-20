Photo courtesy of Dan Austin

Still under construction, the Flightpath will be a large and busy place full of pool tables, games and people from the neighborhood. Opening in late April the owner Dan Austin hopes to make it a hub for the area.

Flightpath hopes to become a neighborhood hub for Boulevard Park

If you didn't know where Boulevard Park was you might just drive through it on your way to somewhere else. But if Dan Austin has his way, you will want to make a stop at his new restaurant/bar the Flightpath at 120th and on Des Moines Memorial Drive.

He hopes to open in roughly four to five weeks meaning late April.

The owner of the successful Peel and Press in West Seattle's Morgan Junction, Dan has built a loyal following for his small pizza, wine and pasta place there. But the Flightpath is an altogether different beast.



First of all it's 3100 square feet and will hold more than 140 people. "It's a large space but a lot of it is going to be filled with pool tables, dart games skeeball and more, " Austin explained, "We're going for a neighborhood gathering place and being in the Flightpath for SeaTac we are tying in some aviation themes. There will be memorabilia, and the logo is an airplane coming in for a landing."

One feature of note will be the "World's Largest PacMan" game (see video) which is the classic arcade game.. just a LOT bigger. "That should be a lot of fun," said Austin.

There will be leather backed bench seating, tables and chairs. The Flightpath will be able to handle large groups.

The menu will be simple but tasty bar food to go along with their full cocktail bar service. You might have guessed it, they will be featuring some aviation themed signature cocktails.

"Around the bar we are building a kind of enclosure for some flat screens, so we won't be quite a sports bar but we will definitely be showing the Seahawks, Mariners and other sports events. But mainly we want to be a neighborhood bar," Austin said.