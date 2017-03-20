The Eagle when found

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued

An injured America Bald Eagle was rescued last week near the entry to a Standring Lane private drive, below Salmon Creek in Burien. The Eagle was picked up by Puget Sound Wildcare and nursed back to health at its Kent facility.

Rescuers indicated the Eagle's Crop was cleaned and rinsed (a Crop is a sack on the eagle's throat that collects debris, pebbles, feathers and undigested food. Most Eagles regurgitate as needed but this Eagle seemed to have trouble doing that. PSW gave it plenty of fluid to rehydrate the bird before deciding it was strong enough to return to nature.



Colleen Mayer, volunteer coordinator for PSW, helped bring the injured back to the beach last Sunday for its release. All was deemed well as the Eagle flew up into the sky to meet with what some witnesses believe are the bird's family.

Donations can be made to: Puget Sound WildCare, 28727 216th Ave SE., Kent, WA 98042.