Google funding gives King and Pierce County Public Schools free field trips to Pacific Science Center

Google and Pacific Science Center host 6 field trip days for more than 6,000 students

Students from schools across Seattle now have the chance to spend a day at Pacific Science Center, thanks to funding from Google’s Field Trip Days program. Pacific Science Center will host six free field trip days for schools where at least 75 percent of students receive free and reduced price lunch. For many of the students, this will be their first visit to the Science Center, due to financial barriers.

The field trip includes free admission to all of the permanent exhibits at the Science Center, transportation and lunch and will serve more than 6,000 students over the course of six field trips. Google is donating $300,000 to make this program possible.

“Hands-on experience in the STEM field is extremely important to students’ awareness of the kinds of careers open to them,” said Darcy Nothnagle, head of external affairs for the NW at Google. “We’re proud to work with Pacific Science Center to make sure students in underserved communities have opportunities to see how exciting science can be.”

Students will experiment with hands-on activities in the Tinker Tank makerspace, test

hypotheses, explore variables and experience science in action. They’ll also be able to take in a Laser Show or IMAX film, experience metamorphosis in the Tropical Butterfly House, enjoy Live Science Stage Shows, and be nourished with tasty sack lunches.

"Pacific Science Center ignites curiosity and fuels a passion for discovery, experimentation, and critical thinking,” said Will Daugherty, President & CEO of Pacific Science Center. “We are committed to enabling access for all. Thanks to our partnership with Google, we provide students in underserved communities throughout the Puget Sound with highly engaging and hands-on interactive field trips to the Science Center. We are very grateful for this collaboration and Google's generous support.”

Eight schools are participating in the six field trips: Millennium Park Elementary, Mirror Lake Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Seahurst Elementary, Midway Elementary, White Center Elementary, Elmhurst and Beverly Park. Bringing a K-6 school to the center creates an experience the entire school can share.

