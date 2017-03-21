Highline Premier FC announces their upcoming tryout dates

Highline Premier FC upcoming tryout dates:

Boys and girls born in 2009 can tryout on March 28 and 29.

Tryouts for other ages will be in April and May.

Go to Team Tryouts to learn more and register your player for the appropriate age group.

HPFC provides the highest possible level of soccer development training to qualified youth players.

Do not miss the opportunity for your player to take their skills to the next level and train with the best!

More info at http://www.highlinepremier.com, and be sure to “Like” them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/Highline-Premier-FC-117336144945280/.

