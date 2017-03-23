Machete wielding man shot and killed by Des Moines Police

Police in Des Moines from three different departments shot and killed a man who was armed with a machete and who did not disarm when ordered.

After midnight Des Moines police were called regarding a disturbance at a home at South 234th Street and 17th Place South. The report said an armed person was behaving erratically.

Officers from Des Moines, Tukwila and Kent came to the scene.



Upon arrival they found a man with a machete going in and out of a house near that intersection.

Police ordered him to put his weapon down, but he refused and he was subsequently shot and killed but the specific reason he was shot is not clear at this time.

There was also another person in the house, but it is not known whether man who was shot lived in the house or what their relationship was.

The police department the officer who fired is from is not clear at this time.

An investigation is underway.