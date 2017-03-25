King County Sheriff

Man dies in accident at 128th and Ambaum

A traffic accident at 128th and Ambaum SW took the life of a man in a violent two car collision that also tore the front off one car.

Traffic on Ambaum was shut down for over an hour as an investigation was conducted.

According to King County Sheriff PIO Cindi West, "About 9:15 A tow truck was southbound on Ambaum near SW128th. A Mazda car was northbound driven by a male.



The Mazda crossed into the southbound lanes causing the accident head on accident. Driver of Mazda died at the scene. No info to release other than he was a male.

Male driver of tow truck was not injured. No other occupants of either car.

No impairment suspected on part of the tow driver. Unknown at this time on deceased driver."