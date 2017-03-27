Drag Air, a drag show charity fundraiser will feature the talents of some amazing drag performers all to benefit Burien C.A.R.E.S. on April 8, at 9pm, at the Black Zia Cantina.

Drag Air will raise money for Gilded Feather Foundation on April 8

On Saturday April 8th at 9 pm Black Zia Cantina at 15212 6th Ave SW will host a 21+ public drag show fundraiser for local animal charity aising money for The Gilded Feather Foundation,

The show is called “Drag Air”.

The GFF was founded in 2016 to host an event contributing to the education of exotic companion bird owners, with the latest developments in nutrition and behavior, thereby helping lower the amounts of exotic birds that end up in local rescues and/or sanctuaries that are already so overcrowded. The GFF also chooses a local non-profit animal organization to be the recipient of an annual grant awarded by the board of directors.

The show will feature the talents of Donnatella Howe, Duchess Drew Nightshade, Londyn Bradshaw, Kara Sutra and features a special appearance by Tru St. James.



A suggested $5 door donation will be at the door (cash preferred), raffle tickets (cash preferred) will be sold during the event and will be drawn throughout the duration for special donated prizes. Fifty Percent of the performers tips will be donated to The Gilded Feather Foundation.

Event begins at 9pm and concludes between 11:30pm – 12:30am.