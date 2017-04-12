Shooting death near 136th SW may be gang related

Around 12:30 am on Wednesday April 12, a man in his 20s was shot and killed behind the AM/PM in the 13600 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW.

The King County Sheriff's office says the victim appeared to be waiting for someone. Potential gang ties are possible. The Sheriff's office believes there were at least 2 shooters. They will be working with SPD and Federal Way Police to see if this shooting is in any way connected to their homicides last night.