The new Burien PCC Market will occupy the space once filled by Albertsons at Five Corners.

PCC is coming to town



By Lindsay Peyton

PCC Natural Markets is about to set up shop in Burien.

The community-owned market, which was founded in Seattle in 1953, has found a spot for a new store in the Five Corners Shopping Center, 15840 1 Ave S – where Albertson’s and Haggen Food and Pharmacy once operated.

“It was serendipity – a great location in a great community,” CEO Cate Hardy said.



She explained that PCC keeps an eye out for ideal neighborhoods where it can expand its reach.

“It’s a very organic process,” she said. “Sometimes we go out and really want to be in a certain neighborhood – and sometimes property owners call us.”

Hardy added that she has received a number of requests for a PCC in the area from shoppers in Burien, Normandy Park and Des Moines.

“Those neighborhoods are thriving,” she said.

A number of PCC members have moved from central Seattle to the southern part of King County, she added.

“They’re looking for the same amenities they had in Seattle,’ she said. “We’re always excited when we hear that we are wanted somewhere. We want to go where we are welcomed.”

Chris Craig, Burien’s economic development specialist, was part of the effort to bring PCC to town – and stands ready to welcome the store to the city.

“For years, residents have been vocal with both PCC and City staff about their desire for a store located in our community,” he said. “When Haggen’s exited the market, PCC was our first call.”

He added that city economic development staff began contacting PCC about 18 months ago, providing community and demographic information and building the case for Burien.

Craig was eager to announce that the market will introduce 100 jobs to the area. “We are delighted that PCC will be a part of Burien’s bright future,” he said.

Hardy said the company hires locally – and also partners with area food banks.

She said teams are beginning to work on a major renovation of the 20,000-sq. ft. space.

“We will completely gut it,’ she said.

The process will take some time – and the store is expected to open in early 2018.

This location will feature the PCC Taqueria, which will serve up pork adobo, beef barbacoa, roasted squash and garbanzos, chicken verde and freshly prepared salsas.

“We make delicious burritos and taco salads,” Hardy said. “We also make the best grab-and-go pizzas in town.”

The PCC Café will serve hot coffee and tea, as well as baked goods made from scratch daily, including the store’s trademark “crownie” – a cross between a brownie and chocolate chip cookie, drizzled with caramel.

“We’ll have a lot of great special features, as well as all the usual things you find at PCC,” Hardy said. “Our produce departments are all 95 percent organic. We also have high standards for our health and beauty products and supplements.”

The Burien store will be the first location designed for PCC by Seattle-based Graham Baba Architects. The firm will also design the co-op’s West Seattle and Madison Valley stores.

For more information, visit www.pccnaturalmarkets.com.

