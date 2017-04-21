Highline Pirates pound River Ridge

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Highline Pirate players took turns pounding the net in a 7-0 Friday night boys soccer rout of River Ridge.

The Pirates improved their record to 8-3-0 on the year with the win at Highline Memorial -- good for second place behind Tyee in the South Puget Sound League 2A divisional standings.

"So far so good," said Highline head coach Eduardo Millan. "It's our best season in the last four of five years. But we have a large target on our backs. Everyone is trying to chase us."



Six different players scored for the Pirates in the first half against the Hawks, and one added his second goal in the second half.

Leandro Anaya opened the scoring with 34:45 showing on the first half clock and Mario Simmons drilled the ball in from up close at the 26:50 mark.

Tommie McNeal struck from close in on the left side at 22:25 and Pedro Castro scored at 18:00 to make it a 4-0 game.

Guillermo Iraheta hit the back of the net at the 17:04 mark and Moises Guillen nailed a hard shot at 11:10 for the 6-0 halftime advantage.

Iraheta scored the only goal of the second half with 13:50 showing on the game clock.

Highline spent most of the second half putting on a precision passing clinic rather than trying to pad the score.

"We wanted to work on other things," said coach Millan. "Possession and movement of the ball."