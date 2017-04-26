Bite Night brings out the biters

In it's 5th year

by Teanna Gentry

What a night! The rain and wind didn't damper the spirits of all the "Bite" adventurers last week on April 13th. Burien Bites is in its 5th year and has become an annual favorite every Spring for all to enjoy. "My vision with creating this sort of event is that it is a fire starter for relationships to happen. It is a fun event that involves community, food and a tiny bit of exercise. It gets people up to do something they likely would not have otherwise done which is wonderful." (Jerrod Sessler, Owner; HomeTask, Inc). The "Bite" was started by Sessler and is sponsored by HomeTask, Freggies Organic Produce, Hot Feet Fitness & Discover Burien.

This year I was able to get out and sample all of the food, and the flavors and blends of food & drink did not disappoint. Tickets sold out again this year! The coveted 1st place award went to a new Burien business The Point Liquor & Eats and with their win they dethroned the past three year champion Maven Mercantile. The Point sampled savory Pork Tacos and a Strawberry & Jalapeño margarita. "We had a great time participating in The Bite of Burien and can't wait for next year. We are so happy to be a part of the Burien community and are excited for the future." (Beth McDaniel, Manager; The Point Liquor & Eats).



"Burien Bites is always such a great event for the community & a fantastic opportunity for local restaurants to showcase their offerings. We always see lots of new faces & think its a great way to show newcomers all Burien has to offer as they sample their way through town!" (Heidi Pomeroy, Owner; Maven Mercantile)

This year's participants were:

The Point Liquor & Eats

Dan Thai

Pickled & Preserved

Maven Mercantile

Lavish Roots Catering

Tin Room Bar

Classic Eats

Black Zia Cantina

Smarty Pants

The Bite Sandwich Company

Participating "Refresh" Locations

(These locations offered just a small bite and were non voting locations)

Medzo Gelato Bar & Travel Cafe

Sweet Breeze Ice Cream

Phoenix Tea

The Oilerie

This Years Top 3 Results!

Winner: The Point Liquor & Eats

2nd Place: Maven Mercantile

3rd Place: Lavish Roots Catering

Special thanks to all the participants and to all the restaurants and their staff for making and donating amazing food! For more info on Burien Bites, check out their website, http://burienbites.com. See you next year!

Biography

Teanna Gentry is a health and wellness guru from the Pacific Northwest who has a passion for helping people find freedom in movement. She was an all conference Track and Field athlete at Eastern Washington University from 2003-2007 and has since coached and trained athletes and clients of all ages in the greater Puget Sound area in running, yoga, speed/agility/quickness, and total wellness. Teanna is a certified yoga and barre instructor, as well as an avid lover of the outdoors. She is most often seen around Hot Feet Fitness or running around town with her husband and toddler.

