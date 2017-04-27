Car hits motorcycle, sends two to hospital

About 5:20 pm Thursday April 27, King County Sheriff officers responded to an accident at SW143 and Ambaum Blvd.. According to King County's Cindi West a car was westbound on 143rd and made a left turn at a stop sign at Ambaum to go south. Then the car pulled in front of motorcycle that was northbound on Ambaum.

Two riders were on the motorcycle, one male one female both in their 50's. Both have leg injuries possibly broken legs. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

At this time no evidence of impairment on any part.

