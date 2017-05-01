Highline Students Featured at Burien Art Walk

Student artists showcase work and perform May 5

The community is invited to celebrate Highline Public Schools student artists and their hard work. Middle and high school student art work will be on display in downtown Burien during a Student Music & Art Walk, May 5 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

As part of Arts Education Month, more than 20 businesses along 152nd Street SW between 4th and 10th in Burien will host visual and performance art by students. Participating businesses include:

Discover Burien

Page 2 Books

Collins Chiropractic

Bumbershoot Books

Maven Mercantile

Phoenix Tea

Sweet Breeze Ice Cream

Glass Expressions

Merrill Gardens

Black Zia

The Oilerie

Pickled and Preserved

Aussie Pie

Burien Press

A Place for Pets

Berkshire Hathaway

The student art walk is the kick-off event to this season’s B-Town Beat Monthly Art Walk. The community, art-focused event runs the first Fridays of the month May 5 - September 1. Visit the B-Town Beat website to learn more: b-townbeat.com.

