Tim Robinson

The Burien Farmer's Market is open every Thursday next to Burien City Hall and the library

Farmer's Market begins May 4

Sponsored by Discover Burien

The start of Discover Burien’s Farmers Market! Opening day is Thursday, May 4th 2017, 11am to 6pm located at Town Square Park 5th Ave SW and SW 152nd ST. Many of your favorite vendors as well as new vendors will be on hand offering their local and handmade wares. As always, the Farmers Market is open every Thursday, 11am to 6pm, May through October. Rain or Shine, the Market is always open!

Don’t forget to have the kids stop by the “Fruit is Fast Food” cart and get a fresh piece of fruit. Or take a break around lunch time listening to the enjoyable music of Eric “Two Scoops” Moore and Hendry Witherspoon as they jazz it up while you feast.

Shop local, eat local, and help us create a sustainable community. Support your local Farmers Market and enjoy the freshest produce and quality handmade gifts.