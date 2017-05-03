Rebecca Ann Clement

Rebecca Ann Clement

January 10, 1954 - October 4, 2016

Becky was the 3rd of 9 children born to Frank and Dana Clement, and the most colorful - hair, clothes, nails, accessories, shoes, ideas, lifestyle. Any amount of time spent with her was a guaranteed adventure.



Becky grew up in Des Moines, WA and loved her large extended family, her husband Larry Huff, best friend Terri, her goddaughter Frankie, cities (Paris especially), good kitchenware, water, beaches, forests, and Mt. Rainier.



Pneumonia cut her life short on October 4, 2016. Becky's energy, love, and spirit live on in those lucky enough to have known and loved her.



Becky's family and friends are invited to join a celebration of her colorful life on Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 1-4 pm in the Amphitheater Area at Volunteer Park, Seattle, WA. Visit Flintofts.com to view a full obituary, memorial donation information, map and directions to Becky’s celebration.