Give Big! includes local non-profits and your help would really make a difference; One day event is May 10

Give Big is your chance to support local non-profits (and others) in an annual event that really makes a difference. GiveBIG Seattle is a one-day online giving event to raise funds for nonprofit organizations serving Greater Seattle. It runs from Wednesday, May 10 from 12:00am Pacific Time to 11:59pm Pacific Time. GiveBIG is a crowdfunding event, using online donations of all sizes to raise funds for nonprofit organizations. Many of the non-profits participating have arrangements to get matching donations so your donation can have double the impact.
Ballard
Ballard Civic Orchestra/WIWS
Ballard Food Bank
Ballard High School Foundation
Ballard High School Performing Arts Booster Club
Ballard Jazz Festival
Sound Generations
St. Alphonsus Parish School
Highline
Burien Actors Theater
Helping Hands for the Disabled
Highline Medical Center Foundation
Highline Schools Foundation for Excellence
Kennedy Catholic High School
Momentum Dance Ensemble
Pacific Northwest Railroad Archive
Para Los Niños
Puentes
West Seattle
Southwest Seattle Historical Society
West Seattle Community Orchestra
West Seattle Food Bank
West Seattle Helpline
ArtsWest Theater
Explorer West Middle School
Seattle Chinese Garden
South Seattle College Foundation
Southwest Youth and Family Services
WestSide Baby
Fauntleroy Children's Center
Twelfth Night Productions
