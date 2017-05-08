What Makes Des Moines Great Photography Contest

Des Moines Library, KCLS, Sponsored by the Friends of the Des Moines Library

May 1 – May 31, 2017

Participants must be in middle, junior high or high school.

Teens may submit up to three images on the theme “What Makes Des Moines Great” for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Best Buy. Two runners up will each receive a $20 gift card to Barnes and Noble. Images will be judged by a group of Des Moines Friends of the Library members and a professional photographer. Selected photographs will be displayed on the Des Moines Library Facebook page and at the library.

Submit Entries: Digital images can be emailed to: rkadams@kcls.org.

Print copies can be dropped off at the Des Moines Library, 21620 11th Avenue South, Attn: Rachel Adams.

All entries must include an Entry Form which can be picked up at the Des Moines Library or emailed to you.

Questions? Call the library at: 206-824-6066