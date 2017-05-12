Ladies Musical Club to present its first concert in South King County on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center

Brazilian-born pianist Geisa Dutra is considered one of the world's foremost performers of Latin American and Spanish art music. She has performed throughout Europe, North America and South America.

The musicians of the Ladies Musical Club of Seattle (LMC) will present NINE FREE public concerts throughout King County in May and June 2017, including its first concert in South King County at the SeaTac Community Center on Saturday, May 13. Other concert venues include Seattle Art Museum, Frye Art Museum, Seattle Central Public Library, West Seattle Library, University House Wallingford, Bellevue’s Crossroads Community Center Theater and South Lake Union’s Mirabella. (venue addresses are listed below). All programs are FREE, performed in an intimate setting and appropriate for all ages. Most concerts are one-hour in length.

Co-sponsored by the City of SeaTac and SoCoCulture, the new LMC performance at SeaTac Community Center on Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. will feature the “Music of Spain and South America.” Renowned Brazilian pianist and LMC member Geisa Dutra will present the character piece, A próle do bébé (A baby’s family): Book One: As Bonecas (The Dolls) by Heitor Villa-Lobos. The program will also feature guest guitarists who are students of Michael Partington, a former LMC Competition winner who currently teaches at the University of Washington. Talented LMC pianists, oboists and vocalists will round out the 90-minute program. Light refreshments will be served following the concert.

SeaTac

May 13 at 7:00 p.m. at SeaTac Community Center – Music of Spain and South America

Co-sponsored by City of SeaTac and SoCoCulture. A 90-minute program includes light refreshments following.

West Seattle

May 14 at 3:00 p.m.at West Seattle Library – LMC Opera Presents Fairytales, Folklore and Legend

The 2017 Frances Walton Competition will be held on Saturday, June 3 at Magnolia Lutheran Church, 2414 31st Avenue W, Seattle, WA 98199, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. followed by a 7:00 p.m. public concert that will feature four solo winners and the ensemble winner.

