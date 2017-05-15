Patrick Robinson

Cream Dream, in the former Baskin and Robbins location near 128th SW has an all new menu feature 32 ice cream flavors, bubble tea and their house specialty the SnowFlake Bowl made from milk and and strawberry, pineapple, Oreo cookies and cheesecake pieces as toppings

Cream Dream is new in Burien; New store features ice cream, bubble tea and a 'Snowflake Bowl'

If you drive on Ambaum Boulevard to and from Burien you might have noticed (and just in time for warm weather) the newly opened ice cream shop independently, locally owned near 128th SW. called Cream Dream.

The location was formerly occupied by Baskin and Robbins. The address is 12825 Ambaum BLVD. SW.

The owner is Miran Lee.

They serve 32 flavors of premium ice cream in scoops with cup or cone, sundaes with toppings, milk shakes, smoothies, cappuccino blasts and ice cream cakes.



They also serve 15 different flavors of bubble tea with tapioca, popping pearls and coconut jellies.

When you stop by be sure to ask about their specialty the Snowflake Bowl. "We make the snowflake bowl with milk and strawberry, pineapple, Oreo cookies and cheesecake pieces as toppings," said Lee.

"This new menu is very popular in Asia and we are the first store serving this in area," Lee explained.

You can call them with questions at 206-243-6700.