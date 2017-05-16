Burien Seen

Around Burien with Teanna Gentry

Buying or selling a home? Get professional help

What a crazy market we are living in! The housing market that is. This week I was reading the Seattle Magazine and saw our little town of Burien was featured as a "Place to Live" in Washington. How cool! And this article just reaffirms what we are all seeing. Everyone is moving to Westside Seattle. Homes are getting 10-20 offers, selling in hours, and people are even paying in cold hard cash just to snag their prized house. From what I am hearing, it's not going to get any better.

As any buyer or seller knows, home inspection is a part of the process when it comes to the sale process. Thank goodness for people like Matthew Irvine, who is the owner of Stellar Home Inspection. This is a very new business for Matt, but he is no stranger to our town. He is a local resident and has lived here for most of his 48 years. I sat down with Matt, and he told me a little bit more about what his business is all about. He said, "I am a certified licensed insured residential home inspector. I do home inspections for real estate transactions. For buyers, agents and I also perform pre listing Inspections for sellers. I am a member of Internachi the largest association of inspectors in the U.S. I strive for excellence and constantly push myself to keep up with continued education in this industry. I want to give my client peace of mind during this extremely important decision. Stellar Home Inspection's motto is, "Done once, Done right." For more information check out his website at: Https://Stellarhomeinspection.com or email him at: Mat@stellarhomeinspection.com. Thanks for sharing Matt!



After all the stress the home buying process can cause, I know what I would want. Some body TLC and a good workout! Stress and lack of movement are not good for our bodies, so I am glad places like, Life in Balance Physical Therapy are close by. I sat down with one of their Doctors, Elise and asked her several questions about what they can offer.

Q: Have you had any new hires recently?

We have three main therapists who work at the Burien Life in Balance Physical Therapy and Pilates clinic. Dr. Nelson is our newest addition. Dr. Nelson has been working in our West Seattle clinic and is now also seeing patients at our Burien clinic on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons! She is passionate about providing comprehensive care to ensure that not only is an injury resolved, but also in reducing the risk of future injuries. She excels in treating sports injuries, pre and post-surgical rehabilitation, gait training, and chronic pain.

Q: What special dates or events do you have coming up?

We have on-going group Barre and Mat Pilates classes that run as a 6 week series. Barre classes are held on Tuesdays from 6:10-7pm and a drop-in class costs $17.79 or the six week series costs $98.55. Mat classes are held on Thursdays from 6:10-7pm and a drop-in class costs $21.90 or the six week series costs $114.98.

Q: What else can you tell us about the business?

The Life in Balance Physical Therapy and Pilates clinic in Burien opened in October 2014. We offer 55 minutes, one on one appointments with a Doctor of Physical Therapy. We treat a variety of orthopedic conditions, pelvic floor issues, hold Pilates classes at our clinic, teach proper movement patterns and exercise performance, and perform hands on techniques to improve alignment and decrease pain.

Q: Have you added any new equipment or services in the past 6 months?

Dr. Elise Becker recently received her official Pilates certification and is now a certified Mat, Reformer, and Barre Pilates instructor. She teaches group Barre and Mat classes as well as private Pilates sessions at our Burien location. Dr. Angela Messerli has recently expanded her services to assist all pelvic health needs. Dr. Messerli treats women's, men’s, transgender, transfeminine, transmasculine, intersex, gender queer, gender fluid, and transsexual physical therapy pelvic needs. Elise also told me to direct yourself to their website to see pictures of their staff and to learn more about what else they have to offer! http://www.lifeinbalancephysicaltherapy.com

That's the Seen this week Burien. Now go out & see what the buzz is all about. Thanks for stopping by!

Biography

Teanna Gentry is a health and wellness guru from the Pacific Northwest who has a passion for helping people find freedom in movement. She was an all conference Track and Field athlete at Eastern Washington University from 2003-2007 and has since coached and trained athletes and clients of all ages in the greater Puget Sound area in running, yoga, speed/agility/quickness, and total wellness. Teanna is a certified yoga and barre instructor, as well as an avid lover of the outdoors. She is most often seen around Hot Feet Fitness or running around town with her husband and toddler.