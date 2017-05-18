Chase Onstot

Chase Onstot had a very full life, filled with wonderful friends, coaches, teachers, bosses and, of course, family. To everyone that knew Chase, we know it’s hard now. He touched and was touched by so many.

To everyone that taught Chase, Thank You – Lord knows it wasn’t easy; trust that he shared it with others.

Chase had great passion for those that needed help - as reflected by his last wishes (being an Organ Donor).

Chase loved everyone and committed his life to Jesus Christ.

Please send your photos with/of Chase to RSR-32@hotmail.com

Please send stories to http://www.howden-kennedy.com/listings

Feel free to make donations to our Church’s Deacons Fund where we help local women’s & men’s shelters, feed the needy, and associated neighborly caring opportunities. Make Checks payable to BPPC and mail them to BPPC, 1822 S. 128th St., Burien, WA 98168 - Thank you/Chase.

Please share with us at our church, BPPC.org at 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

God Bless you all