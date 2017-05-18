King County Sheriff

Billy D. Williams is the suspect in the shooting death in White Center on May 7. If you know of his whereabouts or can provide information leading to the arrest of Williams you are urged to call 911.

Murder suspect Billy D. Williams being sought by King County Sheriff for White Center killing

The murder that took place near 98th SW and 16th SW in the early morning hours of May 7, now has a suspect. A Murder 1 warrant has been issued for Billy D. William, 30, of Oregon, for the May 7th murder of Seattle resident James Little, 30.

Little was attending a birthday party at a bar in the 9800 block of 16 Ave SW when a group of women got into a fight. The fight ended up outside and the women eventually separated.

Little approached a group of people across the street when Williams, who was in the group, pulled a gun and shot him in the head, killing him.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting but said William’s has ties to Albany, Oregon and Seattle. Williams is described as a black male, 30, 5’8”, medium build. (see photo)

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Williams you can call 911 or you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).