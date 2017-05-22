Blood Drives on this week and next

Two blood drives are scheduled for the Highline area. One is this Friday and the other June 2.

Friday May 26th 2017

5 Corners Shopping Center (near Trader Joes) 15840 1st Ave S, Burien WA 98168

Bus parked near Super Supplements

Open for donations from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Online appointments available at www.bloodworksnw.org or contact the blood center to book a time for you 1-800-398-7888 Ext 2 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org and request a time to attend.

Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.

Friday June 2nd 2017

Higline Medical Center – 16251 Sylvester Road SW, Burien WA 98166

Somers Auditorium – Cedar Entrance

Open for donations from 8:00 am to 10:00 am and from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Online appointments available at www.bloodworksnw.org or contact the blood center to book a time for you 1-800-398-7888 Ext 2 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org and request a time to attend

Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.

