Blood Drives on this week and next
Two blood drives are scheduled for the Highline area. One is this Friday and the other June 2.
Friday May 26th 2017
5 Corners Shopping Center (near Trader Joes) 15840 1st Ave S, Burien WA 98168
Bus parked near Super Supplements
Open for donations from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Online appointments available at www.bloodworksnw.org or contact the blood center to book a time for you 1-800-398-7888 Ext 2 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org and request a time to attend.
Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.
Friday June 2nd 2017
Higline Medical Center – 16251 Sylvester Road SW, Burien WA 98166
Somers Auditorium – Cedar Entrance
Open for donations from 8:00 am to 10:00 am and from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Online appointments available at www.bloodworksnw.org or contact the blood center to book a time for you 1-800-398-7888 Ext 2 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org and request a time to attend
Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.
