Frank Yellam, Sue and Frank Genzale are celebrating their second year in operation at Frankie’s on 152nd Street next to Key Bank.

At Frankies, success began with a passion for food

Burien restaurant celebrating second anniversay

by Rob Clay

Frank and Sue Genzale and cousin, Frank Yellam are celebrating their second year offering Italian recipes from "grandma's cookbook" after acquiring the former Filiberto's Restaurant in 2015.



Many Burien residents know the history of the Italian families who moved here decades ago. Mostly farmers, they were close and helped Pike Place Market become the Seattle icon it is today.

Frank and Sue started Frank's Quality Produce (1973) in that market, where they sell fresh produce every day. They are also partners with Duane's Garden Patch near Glen Acres on 8th Ave S.

Frank Yellam Jr., will tell you Frank G is the idea man. "I'm the guy behind the scenes," Yellam said. He opens each day while Frank G is at Pike Place.

Selling produce is an early morning game. A game of one-upmanship between the booth of the first seller of veggies and fruit to the last booth and who has the best display, the best quality and trust that a buyer will come back the next week too.

Frank G and Sue applied this line of thinking to the restaurant. It is no secret that Italians' love of food and family can translate into a "dining experience." "It is more than the food", Yellam explains. It is a passion of dedication to fresh, quality ingredients and lots of hard work.

They all wait on tables, help at the bar and assist the staff. Even Yellam's mom, Babe, comes in each day to fold napkins.

The early generation of farmers (Frank G says he's one of the last) made it possible for the Yellams and the Genzales to continue the strong tradition of food service by building relationships with "style".

They are very proud of the wait staff but it is not surprising to see Frank, Sue or Frank Yellam seating guests or chatting at tables. Frank and Sue, (both Highline '65 grads) invite guests who have local ties to sign the Highline High annuals they keep along the wall. Frank Yellam is a class of '73 grad.

Saying "you gotta love what you do," Yellam calls it a "party" when he opens each day. He admits that Thursday thru Sunday are busy but Tuesday and Wednesday it is easier to find a seat.

The menu, developed by chef Joe Verdoliva, is seasonal, based on availability and Verdoliva's creativity. You'll find grandma's basement menu sprinkled throughout with touches of homemade pasta, Carmela's Lasagna Bolognese or Mama Lil's sausage and peppers. Once tried, you'll come back for the margherita pizza or the delightful Caprese salad. "It's in the special heirloom tomatoes," Frank G will tell you.

In truly a local effort the chef makes all the foccacia bread and every dessert except the gelato. Baguettes come from across the street at Grand Central Bakery.

Michele Smith, local wine expert, was brought in to enhance the food and wine pairings. She also hosts a monthly wine tasting event. The expanded bar invites patrons to linger over appetizers and conversation.

For Frankie's, in Italian, it is about Amici di famiglia e il cibo (friends, family and food).



Join Frankie’s in celebrating their 2nd anniversary on 5/27. Live music and drink specials throughout the evening.



Frankie's B-Town Bistro in the heart of Burien, free parking out front and in the Key Bank lot next door.



Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 4:30- 9:30pm, closed Monday

653 SW 152nd, Burien 98166

Phone: 206-946-1334

Website: frankiesbtownbistro.com

Email: info@frankiesbtownbistro.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Frankies-B-Town-Bistro-1573994356214362/





