You are Invited: See Our New Schools Take Shape

Architects present design updates for future middle school & elementary school

The architects and design review committees will host community meetings to share progress on the early design of the new schools approved by voters last November. Your questions and feedback are important and welcome.

Community Meeting | New Middle School at Glacier

Tuesday, June 6

7:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hilltop Elementary School cafeteria

You are invited to see the progress on schematic designs by Integrus Architecture.

The future middle school will be located at the site of the former Glacier High School, 2450 South 142nd Street, SeaTac, WA 98168.

Community Meeting | New Elementary School at Zenith

Thursday, June 8

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Des Moines Elementary School gym

You are invited to see the progress on conceptual designs by Hutteball & Oremus Architecture.

The future elementary school site is at 16th Place South & South 240th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198.

A meeting to update the community on the early design work for the rebuild of Highline High School will be announced as soon as possible.

School staff have done a lot of big picture visioning and detailed planning work with the architects and project staff on the three school building projects funded by the bond.

Design review committees are responding to early design concepts and providing feedback to the architects. Each committee includes parents, neighbors, school employees and community members.

Read all the latest project updates and see the site maps and timelines for the 2016 bond projects at: highlineschools.org/KeepingOurPromise