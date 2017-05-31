Staff photo

Teanna Gentry

Burien Seen

with Teanna Gentry

Body & Mind Work Done Right

I am always amazed by how the human body works. Whether it be the way our brains learn or how our skin regenerates there is always something in process! On my stops for Burien Seen this go around, I wanted to learn what's happening in our community when it comes to taking care of our bodies, and our minds.

I didn't have to go far to run into Darla Green, owner of Skinperfect Beauty Bar where the body is what they are all about. We sat down for a Q & A session and she filled me in on what's new and exciting at her business.

Q: Have you had any new hires recently?

A: Skinperfect Aesthetics is pleased to have long-term employees and focuses on cultivating professional relationships; Jennifer Fitzgerald is our longest term employee; with us over 12 years, Carrie Ester has been with Skinperfect for almost three years. Skinperfect is looking for a part-time front desk and spa assistant who is looking for a possible career in Skincare. Once we have this key role hired, we will be seeking a part-time Master Aesthetician!



Q: What special dates or events do you have coming up?

A: We just celebrated our 12th year with a Ribbon Cutting in February and our annual food drive was a huge success; we donated over $1000 in service and a van food of canned food to benefit Transform Burien. We will be participating in BeYoga's open house on May 20th by offering complimentary skincare analysis from 9:am to 1:pm at the BeYoga studio

Q: Any special notes from you the owner about the business or upcoming anniversaries/open houses?

A: Stay tuned for our next open house!

Q: Have you added any new equipment or services in the past 6 months?

A: We are pleased to offer IPL treatments (also known as PhotoFacials) we now treat acne, fine lines, pigmentation and hair reduction with state of the art industry modality. Also, we offer botox and injectables with Kelly Vromand and Massage with Angela Nessel.

Q: Are your hours changing or business operations in anyway in the next 6 months that could affect your patrons?

A: Once we have our key part-time front desk and Spa Assistant hired followed by a part-time Master Aestheitcan we will extend our hours- we then will be open 7 days a week! Monday -Friday 9-7, Saturdays 9-5 and adding Sunday's 12-4. We currently are open Monday-Friday 9:30-6, Saturdays 9-5

Q: What else is new and exciting at your business? Why should people come see you?

A: We excel at all things skin. From 12 minute Brazilians,Teen Acne Treatments, full Lash Sets, relaxing Facials, Botox and massage; we aim to offer Burien the very best in Aesthetic care.

There is definitely something for every-BODY if you head into Skinperfect! After I got my fill of skincare, I wanted to hit up a local non-profit that I have experienced recently as an attendee to one of their fundraisers. What I love about Highline Public Schools Foundation is how their sole purpose and focus is to support and grow the minds of our Burien students and see them succeed!

Back in February of 2017, Anne Baunach was hired as the next Executive Director for the Foundation. From her press release it states that, "Anne is a passionate advocate for public education. She has been heavily involved in the Auburn School District since her days on her childrens’ school’s PTA. From there, she served on the District’s boundary committees, strategic planning task forces and helped develop policy for the community’s use of District space. She has also been a board member for the Auburn Public Schools Foundation, Communities in Schools of Auburn, and chaired Auburn Citizens for Schools. In 2011, she ran for the Auburn School Board and is currently in her second term."

The Highline Schools Foundation raises funds, gathers resources, and builds partnerships that support the students in Highline Public Schools. In its 18 year history, we have raised over $8.5 million to support the the unfunded needs of the students, teachers, and staff of Highline Public Schools. According to their website, The Highline Schools Foundation was established in 1999 with the purpose of providing community resources to help Highline Public Schools succeed. We believe that by helping to enrich the classroom and school experience, we can engage students to reach a higher level of learning, and the entire community will benefit.

Anne said, "We are encouraging students in Highline Public Schools to apply for the scholarships that we have available. Information on our scholarship program is available HERE. The annual application deadline for all our scholarships is typically in March."

Check out their website here to see what programs, events, scholarships, and donation opportunities that are available. http://www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org

I hope you enjoyed the body & mind tidbits I shared that are offered from our local Burien Seen. Until next time, I will see you around our city!

Biography

Teanna Gentry is a health and wellness guru from the Pacific Northwest who has a passion for helping people find freedom in movement. She was an all conference Track and Field athlete at Eastern Washington University from 2003-2007 and has since coached and trained athletes and clients of all ages in the greater Puget Sound area in running, yoga, speed/agility/quickness, and total wellness. Teanna is a certified yoga and barre instructor, as well as an avid lover of the outdoors. She is most often seen around Hot Feet Fitness or running around town with her husband and toddler.

