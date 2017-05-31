Burien Pride takes place this Saturday, June 3

All Proceeds to Benefit Burien C.A.R.E.S. and LGBT Youth Program Camp Ten Trees

In the spirit of celebrating National Gay Pride Month, Burien is hosting its first pride celebration sponsored by Gay City, Umpqua Bank, Burien Actors Theater, Burien Nursing and Rehabilitation, BECU and South Seattle Community College. The event will take place on Saturday June 3, 2017 at Burien Town Square Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with FREE admission to the public. All proceeds from this event will benefit Burien C.A.R.E.S., a local Burien animal non-profit organization, and Camp Ten Trees, a wonderful Seattle LGBT youth program.

This exciting event is hosting many specialty vendor booths with artisan crafts, real estate, and prize-winning party games, clothing, jewelry, kids games, and much, much more. This family-friendly event will have a delicious menu for those who want to indulge in the food tent area. For those who are 21+, they can enjoy a refreshing iced cold beer from the beer garden area.



This year’s entertainment stage will include an all-ages Zumba class, slam poetry, The Newly Coupled Game, dancing, live music from CarLarans Lamar, a fabulous drag show with some of the Seattle area’s most talented entertainers, and let’s not forget… the day will be closed out with the musical talents of The Aqua-Nets and their 80’s dance party! The day’s events will all be hosted by our emcees, Ms. Donnatella Howe and Tru St. James.

The Burien Pride Celebration is generating much interest and will definitely bring thousands of people coming out to support the first Burien Pride!