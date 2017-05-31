Port of Seattle to hold update and public workshop on Flight Corridor Safety Program
June 5, 6-8 p.m. at McMicken Heights Elementary School
The public is invited to a Port of Seattle workshop on the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Flight Corridor Safety Program June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at McMicken Heights Elementary School, 3708 S. 168th St., SeaTac.
Last year, the Port of Seattle Commission called for more community engagement before deciding on the removal and replanting approach for over-height trees on Port properties along South 200th Street.
This will be the fourth public update workshop on this topic. Child care, food and interpreters will be provided. If you can't make it, visit the online open house website.
The Port of Seattle's replanting approach in existing mitigation areas near Sea-Tac Airport provides multiple layers of vegetation and diverse native forest. Click to watch a video about similar expectations for the Flight Corridor Safety Area replanting.
For more information, visit us online beginning June 5 (http://seasafecorridor.infocommunity.org/) to learn the status of the program and share your input.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.