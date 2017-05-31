Port of Seattle

A new electric cart service to and from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport terminal and the Sound Transit Link light rail station has begun.

Transit walkway accessibility improvements benefit thousands at Sea-Tac Airport

by Brian DeRoy

Port of Seattle

For most able-bodied folks, a quarter of a mile walk in a covered walkway may not seem like much. But for those with mobility issues, that fraction of a mile could seem more like an uphill climb on Mt. Rainier.

The Port of Seattle’s goal of becoming the nation’s most accessible airport got closer to reality as it unveiled a new electric cart service to and from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport terminal and the Sound Transit Link light rail station.

In the first full month of use, 20,000 people have utilized the free service.

The cart is part of improvements made to the walkway inside Sea-Tac’s parking garage that include putting up plexiglas panels on the north side to shield travelers from wind and rain.

“Knowing 20,000 people have used this free service in just one month is a testament to customer service and our commitment to serving all of our passengers,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman. “In the future, we’re working with the Open Doors Organization to go through the entire airport and give us strategies of how to make Sea-Tac accessible to all.”

Bowman took Sound Transit Link light rail to the airport to commemorate the walkway improvements and heralded the trip as one that can save time, save the planet and save travelers money compared with driving and parking.

Cindi Laws is helping lead Sea-Tac’s “Most Accessible Airport Project.” She serves as Co-Chair of the Seattle Disabilities Commission, Board Member of the King County Mobility Coalition and the Airport Customer Accessibility Board. She”

“I am so pleased with the progress that the Port is making to better serve people with special needs,” Laws said. “This is good for our region, it is good for our visitors, it is good for our residents, and it is simply good public policy. In July 2018, Seattle will host the US Special Olympics. This is one of many signs of progress to come as we prepare to welcome tens of thousands of new visitors to our area.”

Sea-Tac is the nation’s 9th busiest airport, having welcomed 45.7 million travelers in 2016. So far in 2017, passenger traffic is up 4 percent compared with last year. With so many folks using the airport, options like public transportation are vital to efficiently getting people to and from the airport now and into the future.

For its part, Sound Transit will begin a signage and awareness program to let current and future travelers know how easy it is to get to Sea-Tac on light rail.

For those looking to help the environment, leaving the car in the garage and taking light rail to the airport is a great plan and will only get better as new stations come online in coming years.

“Cars coming to and from the airport are almost equal to all the emissions from airplanes flying in and out of Sea-Tac,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman. “I’m very passionate about the environment and we have a resource to make a real difference in the sustainability leadership that our region is so well known for.”

For more information on Sound Transit Link light rail service and bus services to Sea-Tac, click here.