A police artist's sketch of a suspect in an violent assault on a woman near Highline High School on May 5. If you recognize him call 1-800-222-TIPS.

Woman suffers fractured jaw in assault near Highline High School; Police seeking public help

On May 5 around 8pm a young woman, age 22, was assaulted near Highline High School. The victim told the King County Sheriff that an unknown Hispanic male, in his mid 20’s, 180 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, short black hair, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes, had attacked her about 20 minutes prior to meeting with police.

She said she had never seen the male before. She said she had been walking her dog on the property of Highline High School at 225 S 152nd ST. She said she was in the area of the property on a path by the lunchroom. At the time of this incident she said that there was a sporting event going on at the school and all the people who were attending were leaving the area.

The male approached her from the front and asked her how to get to the game, he told her his name was “Juan.” She gave him directions to the game. Eventually he went over and stood by a tree in the area for a couple minutes before re-approaching her and trying to touch her dog. Her dog began growling and she told him the dog wouldn’t let him pet.

She picked up her dog and began running, the suspect chased after her. He caught up with her and wrapped one of his arms around her neck. The suspect then constricted her neck with his arm; She said it made her struggle to breathe. Eventually she was able to get away and she ran home. The suspect ran toward where all the people were leaving the sporting event from and she did not know if he got into a car or not.

She sustained a fractured jaw.

If you recognize the suspect you are urged to call 911 or If you know who he is, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS. or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also submit tips at www.p3tips.com. Washington's Most Wanted Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound King County Sheriff's Office

