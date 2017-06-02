Free Programs at Environmental Science Center

Open House Saturdays--Free

June 3 - Aug 19

Saturdays 10 am-noon

Learn about the wildlife & plants of Seahurst Park & ways you can help them from ESC naturalists. Each month we’ll have guided walks on the beach or in the woods, hands-on activities, exhibits & arts & crafts to different themes. See more descriptions online. The City of Burien sponsors these fun programs to share what's in our watershed & how you can make it healthier. This Saturday, come see what small critters are in Puget Sound through microscopes and on the big screen!

Themes:

Small Critters & the Big Picture - June 3, July 1, July 29

Beach Walking & Trash Talking - June 10, July 8, Aug 5

Birding & Plant Nerding - June 17, July 15, Aug 12

Who & What’s In Our Water? - June 24, July 22, Aug 19

Please register to enjoy fun, family-friendly activities & hourly guided walks.



TIDE POOLS FOR TOTS - FREE

June - Aug

1st & 3rd Wednesdays

10-11:30 am

Spend time with your little one(s) exploring Seahurst Park's beach alongside ESC naturalists! Meet at ESC to enjoy stories & songs about local marine life before discovering the wonders of tide pools in compassionate ways. These fun programs are sponsored by the City of Burien to connect families with their watershed. Bring your boots and curiosity and leave with special memories and a sense of awe.

June 7 June 21

July 5 July 19

Aug 2 Aug 16

Please register online for some outdoor fun.