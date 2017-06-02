Free Programs at Environmental Science Center
Open House Saturdays--Free
June 3 - Aug 19
Saturdays 10 am-noon
Learn about the wildlife & plants of Seahurst Park & ways you can help them from ESC naturalists. Each month we’ll have guided walks on the beach or in the woods, hands-on activities, exhibits & arts & crafts to different themes. See more descriptions online. The City of Burien sponsors these fun programs to share what's in our watershed & how you can make it healthier. This Saturday, come see what small critters are in Puget Sound through microscopes and on the big screen!
Themes:
Small Critters & the Big Picture - June 3, July 1, July 29
Beach Walking & Trash Talking - June 10, July 8, Aug 5
Birding & Plant Nerding - June 17, July 15, Aug 12
Who & What’s In Our Water? - June 24, July 22, Aug 19
Please register to enjoy fun, family-friendly activities & hourly guided walks.
TIDE POOLS FOR TOTS - FREE
June - Aug
1st & 3rd Wednesdays
10-11:30 am
Spend time with your little one(s) exploring Seahurst Park's beach alongside ESC naturalists! Meet at ESC to enjoy stories & songs about local marine life before discovering the wonders of tide pools in compassionate ways. These fun programs are sponsored by the City of Burien to connect families with their watershed. Bring your boots and curiosity and leave with special memories and a sense of awe.
June 7 June 21
July 5 July 19
Aug 2 Aug 16
Please register online for some outdoor fun.
