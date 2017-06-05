Highline Alumni Foundation awards $60,000 in scholarships
The Highline High School Alumni Foundation awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to Pirate seniors this year. Here are this year’s recipients, honored June 4, 2017: Top row, left to right: Joey Swim-Balcom (English Department Scholarship), Amir Shazaad (Uli & Gayle Chi Mathematics), David Dinh (Nancy Tully Memorial—Business), Chelsi Haskins (Music), Kathleen Silvernale (Dick Dahlgard Visual Arts), Jenna Wydick (R. & L. Walsh), Benji Box (Harry E. Lemon Memorial), and Carson Torres (McEachern Family Fine Arts). Middle Row, left to right: Miriam Alkorashy (Emily Nishimura Herod), Lauren Powers (Donald Bunger, Future Technology), Tara Nester (Anex Brothers—Basil, George, & Robert, Science), Alyda Marincovich (Patti Burgess Future Teacher), Natalie Ha (Steve & Candy Eyler-Irwin), Rasha Barem (Social Studies), and Madison Hall-Lambert (Dr. Alan Gunsul). Front row, left to right: Dominic Quiroz (Turn-around), Jason Luna-Posadas (Patti Burgess Future Teacher), Stephanie Menka (R. & L. Walsh), Katherine Montenegro-Blandon (R. & L. Walsh), and Tseyon Nurilegn (Mavis Luksan). Not pictured: Debbie Acheampong (Mavis Luksan), Miquela Wallace (Turn-around), and Nayeli Quiroz-Torres (World Languages). Photo by Marc Anderson.
