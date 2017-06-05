Summer fun at the Angle Lake station

Clara McMichael

This summer, the City of SeaTac and Sound Transit are partnering to launch an summer evening entertainment series at the Angle Lake Station for light-rail.

The inspiration for the series occurred last year after the opening of the station.

Brian Tomisser is the recreation and cultural services manager for the City of SeaTac.

“It just started with a brainstorming session once we saw the venue that was there,” Tomisser said.



The City of SeaTac wanted to provide entertainment for commuters passing through the station and for SeaTac residents. From that point, the City built the funding for the performers into it’s budget and negotiated a contract with Sound Transit, a fellow sponsor.

The series kicked off last month on May 10, with the Steel Pan Project.

“It was a beautiful night,” Tomisser said. “The entertainment was great. And the acoustics out there are outstanding.”

Tomisser said that dozens of people had attended the concert - although no official headcount was taken.

The series takes place in the evening in order to attract the commuter crowd.

“These guys that come off the train, they’re tired,” Tomisser said. “They’ve been at work all day and we’re giving them a little break and a moment to decompress with entertainment. It’s watching their faces go from droopy to smiley.”

The City of SeaTac is currently looking into the possibility of doing events in the fall centered around college and professional football games.

“It’s still in the evolution phase,” Tomisser said.

Tomisser doesn’t know of any other light-rail stations that have similar events.

“Hopefully it’s a good role model and we’re building something that other cities can emulate,” Tomisser said.

The concerts take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Angle Lake Station, located at 19955 28th Ave S in SeaTac.

All concerts are free to the public.

Future dates and performers include:

Wednesday, June 14 - Scott Lindemuth, guitarist

Wednesday, July 12 - Kevin Jones, musician

Wednesday, August 9 - Duo Finelli, vaudevillian musical comedy

Wednesday, September 13 - Jeff Evans, magician