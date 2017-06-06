Painting by Heather Danso

Artist Heather Danso’s Work on Display at Burien Community Center

The Burien Community Center is pleased to present an exhibition of new works by artist Heather Danso entitled “Joy.” The exhibition will run now through July 31, 2017.

Danso creates portraits made with ordinary household materials including recycled house paints, acrylic tints, varnish, drop-cloth, and canvas. Her paintings are based on her original photographs of friends and family—here and in Gambia. According to Danso, the portraits’ subjects are chosen because of their intense “thereness.”

This approach has led to a distinctive experimental creative process. Beginning with abstracts, she created a method of using materials readily available, working from both sides of the canvas. The colorful backgrounds interact with the subjects, creating depth, motion, texture. Danso uses art as a means to create understanding and compassion, to share experience, and to reflect upon that experience.



Heather Danso explores many passions. She is an experimental artist, a teacher of healing movement, yoga, and English, a poet, photographer, a sailor, and amateur boat mechanic. In Seattle, you will often find her on her sailboat or in the Miller School of Art, or substitute teaching in the Highline School District. More information about the artist can be found at www.arteggers.com.

Located at 14700 6th Ave SW, the Burien Community Center is open Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-8:00pm, Fridays 8:30am-5:00pm, and Saturdays 8:00am-noon. For more information please call Burien Parks and Recreation at 206-988-3700.

