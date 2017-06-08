FAA calls for comment on proposed use of Runway 34
for use by turboprop planes
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting an analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to determine the environmental effects of a westerly heading for turboprop aircraft departing from Runway 34 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The heading would only be used when the airport is landing and departing to the north (north flow). A summary of the preliminary analysis may be found at: https://www.faa.gov/nextgen/communityengagement/SEA. As part of the environmental analysis, the FAA is holding a 14-day public comment period. In particular, the FAA is interested in suggested alternative paths for the westbound turboprop aircraft while SEA is in a north flow. Interested parties can submit comments online from June 8-21, 2017 to: 9-ATO-WSA-Public-Comments@faa.gov. People also can mail comments to: Noise Concerns, AJV-W25, FAA, 1601 Lind Ave SW, Renton WA 98057
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.