G-r-r-r-r...

Say Goodbye to Glacier High School with a Walk-through on June 17

Former Glacier High School students and staff are invited

Past students and former employees are invited to take one last walk through part of the old Glacier High School at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The building will be demolished later this summer to make way for a new middle school opening September 2019.

Last November, voters approved a bond to build a new middle school on the district-owned Glacier site at 2450 South 142nd Street in SeaTac. Building the new school means saying goodbye to the structure that housed Glacier High School from 1960 to 1980.

Many Glacier alumni have expressed fond memories of their years there, before the school was closed in 1980 due to decreasing enrollment and SeaTac airport expansion. An alumni group is planning an all-school reunion at Azteca in Burien on Saturday, June 17. Alumni are invited to come and celebrate the school and its memories. Please contact reunion organizers to receive more information about the reunion.

Mount Rainier High School Lead Custodian Guy Morford and Woodside Lead Custodian Richard Fisher, both Glacier graduates, have volunteered to lead a tour through the cafeteria, gym and administration building for those who would like to walk through as a group and spend a little time on site with other alumni between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.

Hardly a trace of Glacier High School remains at the site because the buildings were later leased by a variety of organizations. Users included the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center, the City of SeaTac Department of Public Works, and Central Washington University. The site served as the temporary home of Big Picture School. Sound Athletics rented the gym for a number of years.

Connect and Share a Memory

To let us know if you plan to attend the tour, please fill out this short form, or you may share a memory and your advice to future middle school students: RSVP and share a memory.. If you have questions, contact Highline Communications Specialist Rose Eades or call 206-631-3002.

