UPDATE: Flightpath hopes to become a neighborhood hub for Boulevard Park; Opening the week of June 26
Video
UPDATE 6-11-17
The "late April" date for the opening of The Flightpath in Boulevard Park slipped a bit, toward the end of June (the week of the 26th) to be real but owner Dan Austin thinks it will be worth the wait. He's used the time to keep improving his plans for the new bar and restaurant in an area that really needs it. "Everyone around here is really excited from people stopping by to the Manager of the Thriftway store," said Austin. The remodeled space can hold 156 people (officially), and will have two pool tables, a Skee Ball game, two tournament dart boards for league play, Buck Hunter and golf game Golden Tee. Six 50 inch screens will feature sports constantly and they will have a large projection system for the big games. Flightpath will be open from 2pm to 2am, seven days a week. For morning games they will open early and will feature a "bar brunch" plus some tailgating events during football season. Food? "Panini's, chicken strips, burgers, flat breads, fish and chips," said Austin.
If you look around the Flightpath you may notice that the tables, the bar, and other decor is composed of unusual wood. That's because it all comes from shipping crates from Indonesia that once carried airplane parts. Austin took them apart and recycled the wood into useful, and decorative pieces throughout the bar.
Out back, a beer garden is planned for that hot day, beer drinking experience.
There's parking on the site for probably 12 to 14 cars.
Flightpath will have about 6 to 10 employees to start and Joanne Ryan is the Manager. "I'm overwhelmed by the response to this," said Austin, "People are really excited to have a safe, clean fun environment to hang out in, in this neighborhood."
Original Post 3-20-17
If you didn't know where Boulevard Park was you might just drive through it on your way to somewhere else. But if Dan Austin has his way, you will want to make a stop at his new restaurant/bar the Flightpath at 120th and on Des Moines Memorial Drive.
He hopes to open in roughly four to five weeks meaning late April.
The owner of the successful Peel and Press in West Seattle's Morgan Junction, Dan has built a loyal following for his small pizza, wine and pasta place there. But the Flightpath is an altogether different beast.
First of all it's 3100 square feet and will hold more than 140 people. "It's a large space but a lot of it is going to be filled with pool tables, dart games skeeball and more, " Austin explained, "We're going for a neighborhood gathering place and being in the Flightpath for SeaTac we are tying in some aviation themes. There will be memorabilia, and the logo is an airplane coming in for a landing."
One feature of note will be the "World's Largest PacMan" game (see video) which is the classic arcade game.. just a LOT bigger. "That should be a lot of fun," said Austin.
There will be leather backed bench seating, tables and chairs. The Flightpath will be able to handle large groups.
The menu will be simple but tasty bar food to go along with their full cocktail bar service. You might have guessed it, they will be featuring some aviation themed signature cocktails.
"Around the bar we are building a kind of enclosure for some flat screens, so we won't be quite a sports bar but we will definitely be showing the Seahawks, Mariners and other sports events. But mainly we want to be a neighborhood bar," Austin said.
