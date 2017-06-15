Melvin L. Michael, Lois A. Michael

Melvin L. Michael and Lois A. Michael

Melvin L. Michael passed away on January 10, 2017 at 90 years of age. He was a retired Boeing tooling manager. Melvin served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Koran war as a member of the U.D.T. He was born in Kansas and at the age of 6 moved to Idaho with his family where he grew up and attended school. Following his military service, he settled in the Seattle area.

Lois A. Michael passed away on February 12, 2017 at the age of 87. Lois worked for many years at Sea-Tac airport. She was born in British Columbia, Canada and moved with her family to Port Angeles, WA when she was 10 years old, where she lived and attended school until moving to the Seattle area.

Melvin and Lois were married for 65 years and resided in Des Moines, WA. They are survived by their son Dennis, (Kate) and daughter Denise. They have 3 grandchildren, Nicholas (Tiffany), Alexandra (Brandon), and Erik (Trina). They also have 5 great grandchildren, Kameron, Ava, Chico, Charli and Hazel.



A memorial service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on June 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm.

Published in Westside Seattle, June 23, 2017.