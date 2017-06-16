Discover Burien tells Fourth of July parade details

New parade route this year

Proudly in its 96th year, the city of Burien’s 4th of July Independence day parade is the oldest and one of the best attended in King County. The parade is also officially sanctioned by SEAFAIR as a Seafair Community Event. “Seafair believes in celebrating the traditions of our region, resources and diverse residents. The thirty festivals and parades selected as Seafair Community events are important elements of our healthy communities” says the Seafair Foundation.

Every year, thousands of spectators gather along the parade route in downtown Burien to see marching bands, floats, Seafair Pirates and much more! The parade starts at 3pm and runs approximately 2 hours.

NEW ROUTE this year!! Staging will happen on SW 153rd East of Ambaum between 6th and 4th then starts the route East along SW 153rd turning North onto 2nd Ave. A turn will follow West onto SW 152nd to 4th where the route will head North to the entrance of City Hall turning East and following along Town Square Park on 5th Ave SW. The final turn will be onto SW 152nd heading West and dispersing at 8th Ave SW and SW 151st.



Ambaum Boulevard will remain open this year to all traffic.

There is still time to get your Parade entry in! Visit the website www.discoverburien.org under ‘events’, ‘summer events’. We’d love to see you!

Many local restaurants and businesses are planning to stay open especially for the parade and will be offering specials.

If you have any questions at all about the parade please visit our website www.discoverburien.org, email us at assistant@discoverburien.org or call us at (206) 433-2882. We’re looking forward to celebrating this 4th of July with all of you in Burien.

